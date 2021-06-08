Mauritius: High Commissioner of South Africa Pays Courtesy Call On Blue Economy Minister

8 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Mauritius, Dr Hlamalani Nelly Manzini, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, this morning, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Dr Manzini underlined that the meeting with Minister Maudhoo was cordial and fruitful. She stated that discussions focused on several topics, namely: the sharing of expertise and research between the two countries as regards blue economy and the fishing industry; the empowerment of labour through training programmes and; the economic empowerment of women from both countries.

The High Commissioner indicated that the meeting also focused on the consolidation of bilateral ties between Mauritius and South Africa to deal with challenges and to further strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

