Gambia: Over 191,000 Gambians Have Registered - IEC

Pixabay
Flag of Gambia
8 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has disclosed that 191,509 Gambians have so far registered for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

"The Independent Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that the general registration of voters which started on 29th may 2021 across the country, will end on 11th July 2021," the Commission says in a press release, while calling on all qualified Gambians to go and register.

Meanwhile, Peace Ambassador-The Gambia (PAG) have recently released a voter registration reports, which indicated that malfunction of registration equipment has affected the ongoing registration at some centres, causing early closure of registration processes.

PAG in partnership with National Democratic Institute (NDI), and technical and financial support from National Endowment for Democracy (NED) on 29th May, 2021 deployed 59 trained observers across the seven administrative regions, and 53 constituencies of The Gambia to observe the ongoing voter registration process.

