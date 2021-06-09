Nigeria, Burundi to Sign Agreements On Trade, Investment

8 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Nigeria and Burundi are set to sign bilateral agreements on trade, investment, education, technology and tourism.

The Head of the Nigerian Mission in Burundi, Amb Elijah Onyeagba, announced this in a statement.

He said the inaugural session of the Nigeria-Burundi Joint Commission is slated to hold in Bujumbura, Burundi from 5th -10th July, 2021.

Onyeagba said on the top on the agenda of the Joint Commission are Education Cooperation, Political Consultation and Technical Aid Corps.

The statement read, "The Nigerian Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Burundi, Amb. Elijah Onyeagba PhD, is optimistic that this Joint Commission will revolutionalize trade and investment, improve the standard of living of both countries and create a multiplier effect towards economic rejuvenation of both countries."

However, during the session Nigeria is expected to sign a Bilateral Agreement on AfCFTA, Agricultural Research/Development, ICT, Tourism, Creative industry and Security.

The statement added that the Nigerian envoy will be led by the Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H.E, Amb. Zubairu Dada; while the Burundian Delegation will be led by H.E, Amb. Albert Shingiro - Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

Others in the Nigerian delegation include members of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

