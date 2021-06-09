Nigeria: Severe Dry Spell to Hit Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe in June - Nimet

8 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

Severe dry spell will hit northern states, especially the states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Kebbi, Kastina, Niger and some parts of Borno, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has said.

The NiMet Director-General, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, also said on Tuesday that states like Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Plateau and the FCT will experience a mild dry spell.

He spoke in Abuja at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Meteorological Research Training and Capacity Building between NiMet and the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

He stated further that weather events show that for the south-east and South-south states, they will experience normal rainfall apart from Cross River State that will experience below normal rainfall.

For July and August, the NiMet DG said the dry spell would have improved and the affected states, will experience above normal rainfall.

Speaking on the implications of the predictions, Professor Matazu said farmers should plant appropriate seedlings according to the predictions in order not to incur huge losses.

He said farmers should plant the seedlings that will be able to withstand the dry spell.

He explained that the: "Dry spell is not the absence of rain but a period when the rain ceases to fall within ten days or two weeks within a period of normal rainfall.

"Farmers must apply proper planning where drought-resistant seeds are planted within the period," he advised.

"It is also important that the farmers follow all the advice and precautionary measures that NiMet offer from time to time in order to mitigate the impact of this temporary dry spell.".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X