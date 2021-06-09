Nigeria Immigration Service Reopens Passport Application Portal

E.Burrows/Deutsche Welle
A Nigerian passport.
8 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

Applications and payments for passport services shall be made through the Service website www.immigration.gov.ng.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced the reopening of the passport application and payment portal effective June 8.

The Assistant Comptroller for Immigration Service, Amos Okpu, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

The portal will begin to function by 12 midnight to allow eligible passport applicants to apply and make payments for the various categories of passports of their choice.

The portal was closed on the directives of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on May 17.

The suspension was to allow the service to clear all backlogs of applications that had piled up across issuing centres in the past few months.

It was slated to reopen on June 1 but was postponed to June 8.

According to the statement, applications and payments for passport services shall be made through the Service website www.immigration.gov.ng.

All applicants are expected to visit the portal to apply and upload their support documents for vetting and processing.

A chat room facility to guide applicants through the application and payment process has been provided on the portal.

Also, upon successful applications, applicants shall make their online booking interview/enrollment appointment on any day, time and location they consider convenient. The new timeline for passport production and issuance after a successful enrollment at the selected Issuing Centre shall be six weeks for fresh applications and three weeks for re-issue (renewal applications).

"That no applicant who is yet to make an online application and payment shall be allowed into any of the Passport Issuing Centres for Passport processing; applicants will be contacted through email and phone number they provided during application when their Passports are ready," it said.

A helpline with number 08021819988 has been provided for feedback mechanism on any challenges.

Mr Babandede warned passport racketeers to desist from acts capable of undermining the reform efforts to avoid very strict sanctions.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

