Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria 0-0 Cameroon - Eagles Fail to Break Down Sturdy Lions

The Eagles failed to create as many scoring chances as they did last Friday

It was a quick turnaround for the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who went again in a second friendly match just three days after their 24th meeting last Friday.

A dour friendly was largely characterised by a disjointed display from both sides, marred by misplaced passes and non-cohesive play. At the end of 90 minutes plus the three additional minutes, the Lions did not have any shot on target while the Eagles had three though the Lions, five-time African champions, had 52% of the ball possession.

Gernot Rohr made two changes from the first 11 from Friday- Valentine Ozornwafor and Ahmed Musa - started in place of the injured William Troost Ekong while Musa replaced the largely ineffective Oghenekaro Etebo.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have lost 11 matches in the 46 matches for which Gernot Rohr has been on the bench since he took over the reins of the national team in August 2016. In that time, he has been in charge for 17 friendly matches, of which the team has won four, lost six, and drawn seven.

With no bite and energy in the first half, Terem Moffi replaced Onuachu at the start of the second half to win his second cap and the Lorient highest goal scorer had a quick chance to score three minutes into the second stanza but he miss-hit his effort from the edge of the box.

There was a debut appearance for Abraham Marcus who replaced Jamilu Collins in the 67th minute. Anayo Iwuala also came on for captain Ahmed Musa. Karl Toko Ekambi could have won the match for the Lions in the 71s minute but his header inside the box was wayward.

There was a flurry of goal scoring chances for the Eagles in the last minutes with Kelechi Iheanacho shooting on but his goal-bound effort was deflected for a corner. From the ensuing corner, Chidozie Awaziem climbed highest but directed his header wide off-target.

Super Eagles Starting 11 vs Cameroon (4-4-2) - Maduka Okoye; Jamilu Collins, Shehu Abdullahi, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa (C); Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu