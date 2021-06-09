Uganda: Yoweri Museveni Names New Vice President in Reshuffled Cabinet

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has nominated Jessica Alupo as the country's new Vice President.

Ms Alupo will become only the second woman in the country to hold that post since Specioza Kazibwe (1994-2003).

The new cabinet also includes Ms Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister with President Museveni retaining Gen Katumba Wamala, a week after he survived an assassination attempt on him.

Also in the cabinet is former NTV-Uganda Editor Agnes Nandutu, who has been named Minister in charge of Karamoja region.

The cabinet nominees will take up their positions once parliament vets them.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X