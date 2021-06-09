Uganda: Yoweri Museveni Names New Vice President in Reshuffled Cabinet

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has nominated Jessica Alupo as the country's new Vice President.

Ms Alupo will become only the second woman in the country to hold that post since Specioza Kazibwe (1994-2003).

The new cabinet also includes Ms Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister with President Museveni retaining Gen Katumba Wamala, a week after he survived an assassination attempt on him.

Also in the cabinet is former NTV-Uganda Editor Agnes Nandutu, who has been named Minister in charge of Karamoja region.

The cabinet nominees will take up their positions once parliament vets them.