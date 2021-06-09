Kenya: Mejja, Asike Win Tusker Player of the Month Accolade

Tusker FC defenders Sammy Meja and Eugene Asike were Tuesday named the club's Players of the Month of May.

Mejja, who rarely featured for Tusker in the first leg of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season, has become a mainstay of the brewers' team since the competition resumed on May 14.

He has featured in all Tusker's matches since the restart of the competition, scoring the lone goal in his side's 1-1 draw against Wazito FC on May 21.

"I am very thankful to be awarded. The coach believed in me and gave me the chance and I took it with both hands and gave 100 percent. I am glad that belief has paid off," said Sammy Meja, who is the elder brother of Henry Meja, who also turns out for the club as a forward.

Henry Meja was named Tusker's January player of the month. The recognition comes with a Sh10,000 shopping voucher.

Asike has played in all the matches since the restart. He came on as a second half substitute in their 4-1 win over Marafiki FC in the Betway Cup.

"I feel very delighted about it (the recognition), but I believe it is a team's effort. I believe we are all winners. It is a good gesture and this makes me feel motivated going forward.

Seeing the executive office come here to appreciate the work we are doing brings good energy into the camp," said Asike, who doubles up as the club's assistant captain.

"As the management we will always support and motivate you to bring in good results. This month, we decided to award two players and we will look to do the same moving forward," said Tusker's Chairman Dan Aduda.

The club's Player of the Month is chosen by the technical bench based on performance on and off the pitch. Jackson Macharia is the other player who has scooped the award this season.