Kenya: FKF-PL Clubs to Get Second Dose of Covid-19 Jab on June 11

Club officials and a section of the playing unit will miss the second coronavirus inoculation after Football Kenya Federation announced there is an acute shortage of the vaccine.

In a statement signed by federation secretary Barry Otieno Tuesday, FKF announced that only 25 players from each of the 17 top flight clubs will be vaccinated on Friday, exactly two months after receiving the jab on April 8.

Nairobi based clubs will be vaccinated in a day long exercise to be held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, while those outside Nairobi will be vaccinated at their various areas of jurisdictions. These include Bandari, Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima, Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga United.

"Regrettably due to an acute shortage of the Covid 19 vaccine, priority will only be given to 25 players who received the first dose of the vaccine," said the statement.

However, the federation assured club officials and members of the technical bench, who shall have been left out, that they are in discussion with the government to accelerate the process of availing another vaccine.

Due to this, selection headaches face some of the teams which have more than 25 players as it is still unclear when the vaccine will be available.

The league resumed on May 14 after over two months suspension ordered by the government due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Since the resumption, three rounds of league matches and two rounds of Betway Cup matches have been played under strict conditions and in adherence to Covid-29 protocols issued by the Ministry of Sports.

The matches continue to be played behind closed doors with journalists providing coverage required to have been vaccinated in the first round.

Fumigation of the pitch and its environs before and after every match are among the measures FKF has strictly followed as a way of avoiding coronavirus cases on the pitch.