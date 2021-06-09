Kenya: Covid-19 - Tharaka Nithi Announces Waivers for Businesses

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

Tharaka Nithi County has introduced measures to cushion businesses from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include waivers on licence fees and penalties, with private schools enjoying a 100 percent waiver on licence fees since learners were at home for a whole year and did not pay fees.

Bookstores and uniform distributors will pay half of the licence fees while bars and hotels that will pay their fees before June 24 will also enjoy a 50 percent waiver.

"We understand some businesses have been hard hit by the pandemic. That is why we decided to waive licence fees," said Governor Muthomi Njuki.

He spoke in Chuka town on Tuesday during a meeting with county officials from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The county boss noted that the fourth wave of the disease is looming hence the need for business people to strictly observe guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

Pay pending bills

Governor Njuki, however, urged the business community to faithfully pay the fees to avoid inconveniences.

Mr Murungi Baituru, the chamber's chairperson lauded the move by the devolved government and asked members to cooperate by meeting deadlines.

Mr Bairutu noted that businesses such as private schools, hotels and bars were dealt a huge blow by the pandemic.

He asked Governor Njuki to ensure his government pays traders who delivered items to the county.

"I urge businesses to take advantage of the waiver to reestablish again," he added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X