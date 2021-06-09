Cameroon Clerics Plea to Spare Clergy in Separatist Conflict

8 June 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka

Yaounde, Cameroon — Clergy in Cameroon have appealed to both sides in the country's separatist conflict to stop abducting and harassing priests. Within the past two weeks, six Roman Catholic priests and missionaries were abducted, and a church attacked, leaving at least two dead and 11 wounded.

The Roman Catholic Church in Cameroon says its priests and missionaries are suffering assaults, abductions and torture in the country's separatist conflict.

A church press release Tuesday says Cameroon's military took Reverend Father Sylvester Ngarbah Nsah from Vekovi, a northwestern village, on June 4 and have yet to release him.

The church says the military accused Nsah of cooperating with separatists, which the church denies.

Reverend Father Humphrey Tatah Mbui is director of communications at the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon's Catholic Bishops.

He says rebels also abducted Nsah three months ago and accused him of collaborating with the military before releasing him.

"The church preaches peace. The church teaches that you cannot have peace without justice and without the truth," Mbui said. "The church must keep on insisting on that justice and truth in and out of season. And when the church will speak the truth, often it does not sit well with one or the other side. Many parishes have been closed or they are not operating as they should."

Mbui says at least six priests and missionaries were tortured by the military or rebels within the past two weeks and had to be treated at hospitals.

Reverend Father Christopher Eboka is the Cathedral administrator of Mamfe, a town in the anglophone southwest.

He says rebels abducted him on May 22 and freed him only after 10 days in captivity.

"The church has been caught up in between the separatist fighters on the one hand, and the Cameroon military on the other hand," Eboka said. "The threats on the lives of priests, the attack on priests should be stopped. On Sunday, the 6th of June, priests gathered at the pastoral center, celebrating the anniversary of one of them, were attacked by unknown gunmen, who came in search of a priest."

The church said one person died in the attack, a second died in the hospital, and 11 others were treated for injuries.

The Episcopal Conference of Cameroon's Bishops this month called on separatists to stop targeting and harassing local clergy.

Rebels on social media claimed government troops organized the attacks on churches to give the rebels a bad image, an often-repeated claim, which the military denies.

Cameroon's military on state radio confirmed the rebel attacks on the church and past abductions but did not mention taking any priests into military custody.

Cameroon's government says civilians suspected of collaborating with rebels are placed under investigation, but a spokesperson would not say how many priests or missionaries have been arrested.

A March Human Rights Watch report says both military and rebel abuses are increasing in Cameroon's western regions.

The U.N. says Cameroon's separatist conflict has left more than 3,000 people dead since 2016 and 750,000 internally displaced or to neighboring Nigeria.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X