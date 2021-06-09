Tanzania: Mwanza Braces Mega Projects

TANZANIA's quest to earn lucratively from her God-given minerals is gradually becoming a reality with the impending inauguration of the first-ever gold refinery plant in Mwanza, this Sunday.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan will preside over the official launching of the gold refinery, worth 10bn/-, marking a new milestone in the country's mineral sector.

Once operational, the Mwanza Precious Metals Refinery would make the country sell and export purified gold at a higher price.

The privately-owned gold refinery will be capable of purifying gold by 99.99 per cent and will have capacity of refining 480kg of gold per day.

"The gold price will definitely increase because it will be totally purified and sold at an end price.The plant will also create 100 jobs at the initial phase of operation," Minerals Minister Mr Dotto Biteko said recently of the highly-awaited refinery.

Mr Biteko described the impending inauguration of the gold refinery as a big revolution in the mining industry. Currently, due to the lack of technology, Tanzania is forced to export raw gold to Dubai or Swaziland for refining.

The factory's inauguration would be part of a series of activities that President Samia is scheduled to officiate in during her three-day tour of Mwanza region.

Ms Samia is also scheduled to inaugurate two newly-built cargo and passenger ships as part of the government's efforts to improve waterway transport in the Lake Zone regions.

The president will on the other hand lay the foundation stone for the construction of the fifth lot of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The government has awarded the contract for the construction of the 341km Mwanza - Isaka SGR to a partnership of China Civil Engineering Construction (CCEC) and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

The north-south line will link the Port of Mwanza on Lake Victoria to the southern town of Isaka.

The project is intended to create an international route connecting Tanzania's eastern port of Dar es Salaam, via the Tanzanian interior, with two western branches splitting at Isaka.

While in Mwanza, President Samia will also address youths, as part of a series of her meetings with different groups in the country. She met with the country's women yesterday in the capital Dodoma, having previously met with elders in Dar es Salaam region.

The president would also inaugurate major water projects, worth 13.7bn/- in Misungwi district. It was further noted that, during her tour, the president will also inspect the on-going construction of the Magufuli Bridge at Kigongo Busisi.

President Samia will use the tour to address wananchi in one of the country's highly populated regions, Mwanza, for the first time since assuming the presidency.