Angola: Covid-19 - Over 20,000 People Vaccinated in Bié

Cuito — At least 20,198 people have already received the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Bié province, corresponding to 89.8 percent of the coverage rate.

The process started on 24 April.

The municipalities of Andulo, Nhârea, Catabola, Cunhinga, Chinguar, Chitembo and Camacupa each received 500 doses.

In Cuemba municipality, due to the complexity of access (road), the administration of the second dose is scheduled for the 10th July.

In the first phase, 27,710 citizens were vaccinated.

According to the provincial health director, João Campos, the campaign is running without any constraints, calling on citizens to take the second dose.

Bié province has 1.7 million inhabitants.

To date, it has a cumulative total of 318 confirmed cases, of which 306 have been recovered, seven active and five deaths.