Angola: Covid-19 - Over 20,000 People Vaccinated in Bié

8 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — At least 20,198 people have already received the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Bié province, corresponding to 89.8 percent of the coverage rate.

The process started on 24 April.

The municipalities of Andulo, Nhârea, Catabola, Cunhinga, Chinguar, Chitembo and Camacupa each received 500 doses.

In Cuemba municipality, due to the complexity of access (road), the administration of the second dose is scheduled for the 10th July.

In the first phase, 27,710 citizens were vaccinated.

According to the provincial health director, João Campos, the campaign is running without any constraints, calling on citizens to take the second dose.

Bié province has 1.7 million inhabitants.

To date, it has a cumulative total of 318 confirmed cases, of which 306 have been recovered, seven active and five deaths.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X