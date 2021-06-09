Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - 30 Countries to Take Part in World Tour

8 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Thirty countries have confirmed participation in the 2021 FIVB Beach volleyball World Tour star 2, which will take place from July 14-18 on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District.

The competition will run for four days.

78 teams from 30 countries from Europe, Asia, America and Africa will compete in Rubavu District for the Beach volleyball World Tour.

According to the Secretary General of Rwanda volleyball federation, Philbert Mucyo, the Thirty countries in both the men and women category are: Rwanda, Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, Italy Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Norway, Central Africa, Mali, DRC, Kenya, England, Gambia, Israel, Poland, Germany, Tanzania, Russia, Lithuania, Central Africa Republic and USA.

Other, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine, Scotland, Japan, Cyprus, Brazil and Canada.

"Rwanda will field two teams in each category. The team has already started preparations in Rubavu and will go to Morocco this month ahead of the final qualifiers of this year's beach volleyball continental cup slated from June 21-28 in Agadirc in Morocco," Mucyo said.

Coach Jean-Paul Mana is in charge of the men's team while Christopher Mudahinyuka is in charge of the women's teams.

Rwanda's teams:

Men's teams: Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu and Olivier Ntagengwa, Venuste Gatsinzi as well as the partnership of Fils Habanzintwari.

The women's teams include: Charlotte Nzayisenga, Valantine Munezero and Benitha Mukandayisenga and Seraphine 'Baby' Mukantambara.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

