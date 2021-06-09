Uganda: Full Cabinet List - Jessica Alupo New Vice President

President Museveni has appointed Hon Jessica Alupo as the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda. In the new appointments, Hon Robinah Nabbanja will be the Prime Minister.

Full list bellow

1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO; (MAJ.RTD)

2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA.

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs ─ HON. REBECCA KADAGA

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov't Business in Parliament ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;

5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio ─ HON.LUKIA NAKADAMA.

6. Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA.

7. Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA

8. Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI.

9. Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House Comptroller, in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation ─ DR. MUSENERO MONICA.

10. Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJAT MISI KABANDA

11. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ RT.HON.KASULE LUMUMBA

12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS.

13. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees) ─ HON. ONEK HILARY.

14. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI

KITUTU.

15. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. FRANK TUMWEBAZE.

16. Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA.

17. Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJA BAMULANGAKI.

18. Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ HON. RUTH NANKABIRWA.

19. Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development ─ HON. MATIA KASAIJA.

20. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO.

21. Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI.

22. Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG.

23. Minister of Information, Communications Technology And National Guidance ─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI.

24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE

25. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs ─

26. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development ─ HON. JUDITH NABAKOBA.

27. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI.

28. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI MUKASA.

29. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ HON. TOM BUTIME.

30. Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA.

31. Minister of Water and Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO.

32. Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA.

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

1. Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ HON. PETER OGWANG.

2. Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE.

Office of the Vice President:

3. Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ HON. MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA.

Office of the Prime Minister:

4. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and

Refugees) ─ HON. ANYAKUN ESTHER DAVINIA.

5. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM.

6. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;

Prime Minister (Karamoja)

7. Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;

Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle

-Rwenzori Region)

8. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU

Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;

9. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-

Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

10. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA

Animal Industry and Fisheries FRED BWIINO;

(Agriculture)

11. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA

Animal Industry and Fisheries BRIGHT;

(Animal Industry)

12. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;

Animal Industry and Fisheries

(Fisheries)

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

13. Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI

JACKSON;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;

And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON

15. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;

And Veteran Affairs (Veteran

Affairs)

Ministry of East African Affairs

16. Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;

East African Affairs

Ministry of Education and Sports

17. Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO

And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;

18. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU

And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;

19. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

20. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI

Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;

21. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;

Minerals Development (Minerals)

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

22. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY

Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;

Development (General Duties)

23. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS

Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;

Development (Planning)

24. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Planning and Economic

Development (Privatization and

Investment)

25. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE

Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;

Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

26. Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM

Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;

27. Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;

Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

28. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;

Labour and Social Development

(Gender and Culture)

29. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI

Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;

(Youth and Children Affairs)

30. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;

Labour and Social Development

(Employment and Industrial

Relations)

31. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;

Labour and Social Development

(Disability Affairs)

32. Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;

Labour and Social Development

(Elderly Affairs)

Ministry of Health:

33. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA

(General Duties) KAWOYA;

34. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET

(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

35. Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE

Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO

National Guidance

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

36. Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;

Internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

37. Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE

Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;

Metropolitan

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

38. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;

Housing and Urban Development (Housing)

39. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Urban Development)

40. Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

41. Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA

Local Government RUSOKE;

Ministry of Public Service:

42. Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY

Public Service MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

43. Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;

Wildlife and Antiquities

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

44. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME

Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;

(Cooperatives)

45. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

Industry and Cooperatives

(Industry)

46. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET

Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;

(Trade)

Ministry of Water and Environment:

47. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;

And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR

48. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI

And Environment (Water)

Ministry of Works and Transport:

49. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;

And Transport (Works)

50. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA

And Transport (Transport) FRED

SPECIAL ENVOY:

1. RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1. HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR - INDUSTRIES

2. HON. BETTY KAMYA - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR - LANDS

3. PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR - ECONOMIC

AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION

4. HON. SARAH KANYIKE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR - KAMPALA

5. GEN. ELLY TUMWINE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR - SECURITY

NRM SECRETARIAT:

1. HON. RICHARD TODWONG - SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM

2. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA - DEPTY SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM

3. HON. OUNDO NEKESA - NATIONAL TREASURER

NRM