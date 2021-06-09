Uganda: Full Cabinet List - Jessica Alupo New Vice President

President Museveni has appointed Hon Jessica Alupo as the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda. In the new appointments, Hon Robinah Nabbanja will be the Prime Minister.
Full list bellow
1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO; (MAJ.RTD)
2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA.
3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs ─ HON. REBECCA KADAGA
4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov't Business in Parliament ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;
5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio ─ HON.LUKIA NAKADAMA.
6. Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA.
7. Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA
8. Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI.
9. Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House Comptroller, in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation ─ DR. MUSENERO MONICA.
10. Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJAT MISI KABANDA
11. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ RT.HON.KASULE LUMUMBA
12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS.
13. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees) ─ HON. ONEK HILARY.
14. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI
KITUTU.
15. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. FRANK TUMWEBAZE.
16. Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA.
17. Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJA BAMULANGAKI.
18. Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ HON. RUTH NANKABIRWA.
19. Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development ─ HON. MATIA KASAIJA.
20. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO.
21. Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI.
22. Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG.
23. Minister of Information, Communications Technology And National Guidance ─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI.
24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE
25. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs ─
26. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development ─ HON. JUDITH NABAKOBA.
27. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI.
28. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI MUKASA.
29. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ HON. TOM BUTIME.
30. Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA.
31. Minister of Water and Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO.
32. Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA.
MINISTERS OF STATE:
Office of the President:
1. Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ HON. PETER OGWANG.
2. Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE.
Office of the Vice President:
3. Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ HON. MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA.
Office of the Prime Minister:
4. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and
Refugees) ─ HON. ANYAKUN ESTHER DAVINIA.
5. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM.
6. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;
Prime Minister (Karamoja)
7. Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;
Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle
-Rwenzori Region)
8. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU
Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;
9. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-
Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
10. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA
Animal Industry and Fisheries FRED BWIINO;
(Agriculture)
11. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA
Animal Industry and Fisheries BRIGHT;
(Animal Industry)
12. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;
Animal Industry and Fisheries
(Fisheries)
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:
13. Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI
JACKSON;
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
14. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;
And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON
15. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;
And Veteran Affairs (Veteran
Affairs)
Ministry of East African Affairs
16. Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;
East African Affairs
Ministry of Education and Sports
17. Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO
And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;
18. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU
And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;
19. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS
And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;
Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:
20. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI
Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;
21. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;
Minerals Development (Minerals)
Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:
22. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY
Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;
Development (General Duties)
23. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS
Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;
Development (Planning)
24. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;
Planning and Economic
Development (Privatization and
Investment)
25. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE
Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;
Development (Micro-Finance)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
26. Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM
Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;
27. Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;
Affairs (Regional Affairs)
Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:
28. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;
Labour and Social Development
(Gender and Culture)
29. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI
Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;
(Youth and Children Affairs)
30. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;
Labour and Social Development
(Employment and Industrial
Relations)
31. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;
Labour and Social Development
(Disability Affairs)
32. Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;
Labour and Social Development
(Elderly Affairs)
Ministry of Health:
33. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA
(General Duties) KAWOYA;
34. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET
(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA
Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:
35. Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE
Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO
National Guidance
Ministry of Internal Affairs:
36. Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;
Internal Affairs
Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:
37. Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE
Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;
Metropolitan
Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:
38. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;
Housing and Urban Development (Housing)
39. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;
Housing and Urban
Development (Urban Development)
40. Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;
Housing and Urban
Development (Lands)
Ministry of Local Government:
41. Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA
Local Government RUSOKE;
Ministry of Public Service:
42. Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY
Public Service MUGASA
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:
43. Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;
Wildlife and Antiquities
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:
44. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME
Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;
(Cooperatives)
45. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;
Industry and Cooperatives
(Industry)
46. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET
Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;
(Trade)
Ministry of Water and Environment:
47. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;
And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR
48. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI
And Environment (Water)
Ministry of Works and Transport:
49. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;
And Transport (Works)
50. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA
And Transport (Transport) FRED
SPECIAL ENVOY:
1. RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA
SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:
1. HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR - INDUSTRIES
2. HON. BETTY KAMYA - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR - LANDS
3. PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR - ECONOMIC
AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION
4. HON. SARAH KANYIKE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR - KAMPALA
5. GEN. ELLY TUMWINE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR - SECURITY
NRM SECRETARIAT:
1. HON. RICHARD TODWONG - SECRETARY
GENERAL NRM
2. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA - DEPTY SECRETARY
GENERAL NRM
3. HON. OUNDO NEKESA - NATIONAL TREASURER
NRM