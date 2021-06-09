South Africa/Uganda: Bafana Bafana Continue Preparations for Uganda Match

After Monday's two sessions, the two coaches once more took the players through some strenuous two sessions on Tuesday - one in the morning with the other one in the afternoon at the match venue.

Bafana Bafana will have their final session at Orlando Stadium at 17h00 on Wednesday when both Cedomir and Mkhalele are likely to come up with their likely starting line-up.

While the two were busy with technical aspect with emphasis on tactical approach and shooting, goalkeeper coach Lucky Shiburi was taking goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Bruce Bvuma through their paces.

All of the players in camp took part in the training sessions except for Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare who has a niggling hamstring.

Team doctor, Dr Tshepo Molobi said the medical team will continue monitoring Monare and the utility player has a 50/50 chance of taking part in Thursday's friendly match.

Monare sat out for the whole session on Tuesday but Dr Molobi said they will continue working on him until the last minute.

Before Wednesday's final practice session, coach Cedomir will conduct the mandatory Match Day -1 press briefing on which he will explain to the media the state of preparedness of his charges.

Meanwhile, Assistant coach Mkhalele has challenged the players called up to this friendly match to show their mettle and open a new chapter for Bafana Bafana going forward.

Mkhalele said one of the main ingredients of doing well was to have a positive mindset and attitude.

"You are by far better than Uganda and if you believe in yourself, you have an opportunity to start your own history for the country going forward. Go and make yourself and the country proud," he told the players.