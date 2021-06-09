South Africa/Uganda: Bafana Bafana Continue Preparations for Uganda Match

8 June 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

After Monday's two sessions, the two coaches once more took the players through some strenuous two sessions on Tuesday - one in the morning with the other one in the afternoon at the match venue.

Bafana Bafana will have their final session at Orlando Stadium at 17h00 on Wednesday when both Cedomir and Mkhalele are likely to come up with their likely starting line-up.

While the two were busy with technical aspect with emphasis on tactical approach and shooting, goalkeeper coach Lucky Shiburi was taking goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Bruce Bvuma through their paces.

All of the players in camp took part in the training sessions except for Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare who has a niggling hamstring.

Team doctor, Dr Tshepo Molobi said the medical team will continue monitoring Monare and the utility player has a 50/50 chance of taking part in Thursday's friendly match.

Monare sat out for the whole session on Tuesday but Dr Molobi said they will continue working on him until the last minute.

Before Wednesday's final practice session, coach Cedomir will conduct the mandatory Match Day -1 press briefing on which he will explain to the media the state of preparedness of his charges.

Meanwhile, Assistant coach Mkhalele has challenged the players called up to this friendly match to show their mettle and open a new chapter for Bafana Bafana going forward.

Mkhalele said one of the main ingredients of doing well was to have a positive mindset and attitude.

"You are by far better than Uganda and if you believe in yourself, you have an opportunity to start your own history for the country going forward. Go and make yourself and the country proud," he told the players.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X