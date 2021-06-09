Rwanda: Renowned Japanese Retail Chain Store Opens Shop in Kigali

Miniso, a Japanese-inspired lifestyle product retailer offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics, and food at affordable prices, has opened shop in Kigali.

The globally renowned retail chain opened its first Rwandan outlet Thursday, June 3, at the Kigali Business Center (KBC).

Miniso has more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, UAE, India, Africa, and Mexico.

The shop sells different household items including; Perfumes, Kitchen equipment, electronic devices such as headphones, Bluetooth devices, power banks, and more.

The New Times caught up with an excited Saya Ko, a Japanese resident in Rwanda, who was shopping at the mall on Friday who was upbeat about the diversity and range of products available.

The New Times understands that Miniso is planning on extending its presence beyond Kigali later this year.