Kenya: DJ Evolve is Not Dead, Dad Says

John Orinda, the father of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, has dismissed rumors he is dead.

Orinda senior was on Tuesday forced to record a video to refute social media reports gaining currency on social media.

"I'm DJ Evolve's father, my name is John Orinda," he says in the 53-second video.

"The rumors you are hearing are not true and I do not even know who is peddling them. I am shocked.

He added that his son has been responding well to treatment.

"Please let's show my son some love and keep praying for him. God has really supported my son. Now he can sit on his own for up to eight hours before being taken to bed."

DJ Evolve has been bedridden for over a year, ever since he was shot at an entertainment joint in Nairobi.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been charged in court in relation to this incident.

DJ Evolve underwent a number of surgeries in Nairobi and has since been confined to medical care at home.