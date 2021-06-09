Kenya: Police Form Elite Squad to Fight Hijackings

8 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

The National Police Service (NPS) has formed a special unit to crack down on criminals involved in violent robberies targeting business owners and commuters in public service vehicles.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai says the anti-mugging squad is tasked with dealing with robbery with violence incidents, including those involving boda-boda riders.

"We have a special anti-mugging squad that handles robbery with violence incidents including the ones that involve boda-boda riders. We have been engaging the operators through a sensitization program dubbed Usalama barabarani on abiding by the rule of law," said Mutyambai.

The police chief further indicated that a multi-agency team was set up to handle kidnapping and murder cases that have rocked Nairobi and Kajiado counties in recent months.

"We have police officers on patrol 24/7. We also have an elaborate multi-agency team comprised of a special crime prevention unit that deals with homicides. We also encourage members of the public to report to the police should they spot any unusual activity," he added.

Mutyambai was responding to questions during the weekly session dubbed #EngageTheIG, where he interacts with Kenyans on Twitter.

The capital city has of late experienced a wave of insecurity linked to poverty, joblessness and social dysfunction due to the effects of the pandemic.

The criminal gangs have been targeting civilians visiting banks or boarding public service vehicles to steal money and electronic gadgets.

