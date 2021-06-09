Rwanda: Basketball - REG Signs American Point Guard Adonis Filer

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club have added to their ranks Adonis Jovon Filer, an American-Rwandan basketball player.

Although the club has not yet come out to make it official, a reliable source from the club's management confirmed the news to Times Sport about the development on Monday, June 7.

It is understood that the club and player have agreed personal terms, and he has already signed a one-year contract.

Filer, 27, plays as a point guard. He has been a free agent after the expiry of his contract with local side Patriots, last year.

"Adonis is in Kigali and has signed a one-year deal," the source revealed.

"We are still waiting for the release letter from Patriots and we hope he will play in the first round of the national basketball league".

The highly anticipated transfer comes at a time when REG want to win this year's national league title, and benefit from the dividends that come with it, for example participating in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Filer got known in the Rwandan basketball circle, especially in 2020 when he played for the Patriots, putting up a good display after which he was summoned to the National Basketball team for the second round of the Afrobasket qualifiers.

His new team, REG currently tops Group B, having won both of their first two matches.

This year, the national league is taking place in a tournament-like format, due to inconveniences caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.