Nigeria: Buhari Must Establish Reconciliation Commission to Fix Nigeria - Prof Moghalu

A former presidential candidate, Prof Kingsley Chinedu Moghalu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission comprising seven independent members of high reputation and relevant expertise to play key roles that would end the various agitations in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, Moghalu said the committee should consist of one member each, from the six geo-political zones and one member assigned from the United Nations or South Africa with a six-month mandate to examine and make recommendations that would promote national healing.

Moghalu, who is in the race for the 2023 presidency, said the federal government should declare May 30, as a national holiday to remember the millions that died in the Nigerian Civil War.

He explained that to build the nation and end the current wave of agitations and insecurity, Nigerians must confront the country's history and embrace reconciliation.

"President Buhari should invite all secessionist movements to a national dialogue in order to give them a hearing with a view to addressing credible, verifiable grievances.

"Concrete actions towards the establishment of a constituent assembly to begin the framing of a new constitution with legislative support from the National Assembly should be initiated jointly by the presidency in collaboration with the National Assembly and representatives of ethnic nationalities, traditional rulers, the clergy and civil society.

"President Buhari should appoint a panel of historians with equal representation from the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria to review and agree on a curriculum of contemporary national history, including the Nigerian Civil War, to be taught in primary and secondary institutions from the specific perspective of lessons learnt, national healing and reconciliation," he said.