Tanzania: Court Reverses Order to Jail Tpdf Soldier

THE High Court has reversed the decision of the General Court Martial, which sentenced a member of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), MT 119054 Msonde Adam Aridhiwan, to four years imprisonment for unlawful possession of 47 rounds of ammunition.

A panel comprising judges Denhajj Masoud , Yose Mlyambina and Juliana Masabo ordered the immediate release of MT Msonde, the appellant, from prison after allowing the appeal he had lodged against the Judge Advocate General, the respondent.

The appellant had opposed the findings of the General Court Martial, as there was no sufficient evidence to prove the prosecution case beyond reasonable doubt against him.

"In the upshot, we find that the case for the prosecution was not proved on the standard required in criminal cases and we allowed this appeal. The conviction entered and the sentence passed by the trial court are, respectively, quashed and set aside," they declared.

During hearing of the appeal, the counsel for the appellant had complained on trial court errors to convict him for unlawful possession of ammunition or bullets, while the search and seizure of the same was not explained by the prosecution in court and could not show the cause of custody.

In their determination, the justices were constrained to go along with the counsel for the appellant that a possibility that the exhibits were tampered with before they were admitted, in evidence that could not be ruled out, and hence a possibility of those exhibits being concocted or planted to frame the appellant.

"We have no hesitation therefore to uphold the grounds of appeal which relate to search, seizure and chain of custody of the ammunition," they ruled.

There was a complaint surrounding admissibility of the confession statement which was objected at the trial on the ground of alleged torture inflicted upon the appellant, and the conviction of the appellant based on the alleged uncorroborated confession.

The justices revisited the rival submissions on these grounds of appeal in the light of the evidence on the record and were clear that the confession was the explicit reason why the appellant was found guilty of the offence, but such reason was not accompanied with specific evidence to influence the court finding.

"We noted that the confession was, indeed, in the nature of extra-judicial statement made by the appellant on July 17, 2018 before a justice of peace, then a magistrate at Primary court of Kariakoo, Ilala, Dar es Salaam, and not otherwise and it was then about 76 days ago following (his) arrest," they said.

According to the judges, it was on the record that the appellant through his counsel objected to the admission of the statement which was tendered in court and that the magistrate who recorded the statement as the justice of peace was not called as a prosecution witness for no apparent reason.

In the final analysis, the judges discounted the statement in question and came to the conclusion that once the statement is discounted, as it should be, then there was no evidence left to sufficiently link the appellant to the offence to ground the conviction.

The appellant was convicted by the General Court Martial of August 29, 2012 which sat at Magadu Mazao KJ, of unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to section 21 of the FireArms and Ammunition Control Act, 2015.

He was found to have been in possession of 47 pieces of ammunition between January and December 2017 while attending some military training at Tanzania Military Academy, Monduli in Arusha.