Tanzania: Prime Minister Backs Compulsory Sports for All Primary Pupils

Competitive team sports will be made compulsory for all primary school children and optional to secondary school students according to the new directives made by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Mtwara on Tuesday.

Education stakeholders had emphasized the importance for sports in teaching and learning and the prime minister now support the plan demanding every primary age child must learn and participate in sports.

They believes sports are essential in creating creative thinkers, build student's confidence, bring solidarity and build national unit as well as health society.

He made the directives during the launch of primary and secondary sports competitions famously known as "Umitashumta" and "Umiseta" respectively at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara Region.

It is expected the new requirement will be included in the new education policy and curriculum being revised by education authorities.

The Prime Minister emphasized that teachers training colleges should strengthen sports education courses so that every graduate can come out with sports coaching skills and create enough professionals to help develop student's talent in schools.

Majaliwa instructed all unites in charge of sports and arts in schools to be fully responsible and ensuring UMISETA and UMITASHUMTA competitions are sustainable.

"You must find alternative ways to get more partners to fund these games," he said urging students to refrain from acts such as drug use, lazinees and absenteeism that he said can jeopardize their academic dreams.