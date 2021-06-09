Namibia: Muyenga to Represent Namibia in Mister Globe Virtual Contest

8 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Unwrap.online

JOHANNES Muyenga, a 25-year-old biology teacher from Rosh Pinah and a track athlete, will represent Namibia at this year's virtual Mister Globe contest.

Under the tagline 'Mister with a Cause', the Mister Globe pageant is an international male pageantry that searches for male role models and young men who are willing to make a difference.

"It is a pleasure and a source of pride for me to represent my country. Knowing that I am not only representing myself, but also the country is like carrying the weight of the nation on my shoulders, because there is so much expectation. I have to give everything I have and do the best I can to bring the title to the land of the brave," said Muyenga.

These men are astute, goal-oriented and well-informed. The delegates who join the Mister Globe Organisation exhibit these traits in their daily lives, both as people competing for advancement in their profession, personal and humanitarian goals, and as men seeking to better the lives of others.

According to Muyenga's spokesperson, Bobby Kaanjosa, this is an opportunity to transform life as the national director, as he uses his expertise and band talents to promote Namibian talent internationally.

"Mister Globe is one of the most prestigious male pageants in the world, and being able to send the first representative from Namibia is a true honour. I am confident that Johannes Muyenga will do the country proud and that this is only the beginning of sending more Namibian male models to this pageant," he said.

Winners are given the means to personally and professionally enrich others during their reign by participating in humanitarian activities to effect positive change, all while pursuing their own professional ambitions.

Mister Globe was formed in 1998, and this is the first time the contest has been staged virtually because of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, and Namibia is being represented for the first time.

Muyenga, originally from Oshakati, now lives in Rosh Pinah, where he works as a teacher and spends his free time on the track as an athlete, who has competed in games such as the Tisan Games. He works as a model and uses his platform to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

On 26 June 2021, the Mister Globe finals will be conducted, with the winners announced via an internet platform.

Muyenga, who is also the second runner-up in the Man of the World Namibia 2020 competition said, "This is a huge honour because not everyone gets the chance to represent their country, and sometimes such opportunities only come around once in a while," he said.

