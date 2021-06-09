Tanzania: Prof. Mwageni Replaces Prof. Ishengoma As CBE Board Chairman

8 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof. Eleuther Mwageni as the Chairman of the Board of the College of Business Education (CBE).

According to a statement from the State House Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa, Prof Mwageni is a Senior Lecturer at the Ardhi University (ARU) and he replaces Prof. Esther Ishengoma who has completed her term.

The appointment commenced on June 7, 2021.

Meanwhile President Samia has appointed Dr. Neema Mwita to be a Member of the Fair Competition Tribunal.

Dr Mwita replaces Dr Theodora Mwenegoha who has been appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

The appointment is effective June 8, 2021.

