Rwanda/Central African Republic: Mugunga Nets On Debut As Rwanda Beats CAR

8 June 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rwanda proved too strong for visiting Central African Republic, as the Amavubi emerged 5-0 victorious in the second friendly between both sides at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Monday.

Yves Mugunga's cool finish in the first half injury time sealed a remarkable full debut for APR striker.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana broke the deadlock after 4 minutes as the first half ended with Rwanda 2-0 up.

In second half, Fabrice Martin Twizerimana scored twice in the 65th and 82nd minutes respectively, while Dominic Savio Nshuti also picked up his goal after 77 minutes.

Mugunga enjoyed a dream start to her international career with a goal on debut while as Denis Rukundo and Christian Ishimwe also picked up their maiden Rwanda caps.

It was an accomplished performance from Vincent Mashami's side after winning the first game 2-0 last week.

Both sides were using the match to prepare for their respective matches in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next September.

