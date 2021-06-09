Botswana: Tsogwane Attends High Level HIV/Aids Meet

Gaborone — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane is leading the Botswana delegation to a high-level UN general assembly HIV and AIDS meeting which commenced yesterday.

According to a Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation news release, the virtual meeting, which will review progress made towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, ends tomorrow.

The release says during the general debate, Mr Tsogwane will deliver a statement outlining steps Botswana has taken to end AIDS by 2030.

It says also on the meeting's agenda is the review of efforts made towards realising the global health goal under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"The meeting is also expected to provide recommendations that will guide the global HIV/AIDS response beyond 2021," says the release.

Participants include heads of state and government, UN general assembly 75th session president Mr Volkan Bozkir, civil society organisations representatives and persons living with HIV.

The Botswana delegation comprises Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, senior government officials and Botswana Network for People Living with HIV and AIDS (BONEPWA) representatives.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>