Tanzania: Water Shortage to Hit Dar es Salaam Residents for 24 Hours

8 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa), has said Bagamoyo, Pwani and Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam residents will be affected with lack of water supply for 24 hours from today June 8, 2021 to Wednesday June 9.

According to the statement issued by Dawasa the reason of the shortage of water supply during that period is due major repairs on the main water pipe that supplies water from the tanks of Ardhi University in areas of Victoria and Makumbusho.

Dawasa has mentioned the places that will be affected with the adjustments: Bagamoyo town, Zinga, Kerege, Mapinga, Bunju, Boko, Mivumoni, Kawe, Kinondoni, Ilala, Temeke, Uwanja wa Ndege, Tegeta, Kunduchi, Salasala, Jangwani, Mbezi Beach, Mlalakuwa, Mwenge, Mikocheni, Msasani.

"Other places are Sinza, Kijitonyama, Oysterbay, Magomeni, Upanga, Kariakoo, City centre (Dar), Ubungo Maziwa, Kigogo, Mburahati, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Kigamboni Navy and Ferry," read the statement

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X