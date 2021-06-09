Sudan: PM Hamdok Stressed Rejection of GERD Filling Without Multilateral Agreement

8 June 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok chaired another meeting of Sudan's Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Committee yesterday to discuss recent developments in the diplomatic dispute over the dam.

The meeting reviewed a report by Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariam El Sadig El Mahdi and it was also attended by Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Yassir Abbas, the Director of General Intelligence Service, and the members of the Technical Committee.

Yesterday, El Mahdi said that Sudan is looking forward to reaching a legally binding agreement before the second filling of the GERD is set in motion.

She also said that Sudan is ready for negotiation for solving the issue by peaceful means and under the auspices of the African Union.

Minister Abbas also presented a report on the activities and works of the negotiation team and the related technical, political, and media committees.

During the meeting, PM Hamdok stressed Sudan's rejection of the unilateral filling of Ethiopia's dam without reaching a binding legal agreement between the involved countries. He referring to the direct threat posed to Sudan's own water projects and the citizens on the banks of the Blue Nile.

The meeting further developed the plans and programs of the negotiation team and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation. They aim to use all the legal means possible through different regional and international institutions to defend Sudan's legitimate interests and concerns about the dam filling.

Concerns

Last month, 22 NGOs warned of military confrontations between the three countries if the long-running dispute between the governments of Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt over the building, filling, and operating of the GERD is not resolved quickly.

"The project is expected to have profound effects on the future of the three countries and the African sub-region. While it represents an important development opportunity for Ethiopia as its prime owner, the impact of GERD on Sudan and Egypt cannot be overlooked", their statement read.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X