Gambia: 10-Man Fortune Held By Brikama United

The league leaders, Fortune FC were held in a 1-1 draw by second place occupant, Brikama United during their week-18 fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation 1st Division League played at the Independence Stadium on Saturday.

The West Coast derby game, which was described as the clash of the titans and graced by thousands of spectators, saw Fortune FC reduced to 10 men following Moses Jarju sending off by referee Bakary Papa Gassama, following a hash challenge on a Brikama United player in the 14th minute of the game.

Despite being a man down, Petroleum Boys, Fortune FC took the lead through substitute Bernard Sylva's remarkable shot outside the 18-yard box in the 81st minute, before Sateba Boys, Brikama United forced the game to a draw after substitute Papis Nyassi converted from the spot kick awarded in the 90th minute of the game.

The result ensured Fortuned maintain their 7 points lead at the top of the table standing with 38 points, while Brikama United also maintained their second position with 31 points after 18 games.

In the second encounter played on Saturday, Wallidan FC were also forced to similar score-line (1-1) draw by struggling Banjul United.

Ablie Manneh opened the scoring for Blue Boys, Wallidan in the first minute of the game with a fantastic finish, while, Banjul United leveled the game through Muhammed Samba's nice finished in the 39th minute.

The result moved Wallidan FC to 8th position with 22 points, four points, above Banjul United who sit 9th position with 18 points after 18 games.

Meanwhile, early on Thursday, struggling Marimoo FC won Hawks FC 2-0.

The victory moved Manjai-based team, Marimoo out of the relegation zone on 10th position with 18 points, leveled with Banjul United, while, Hawks FC dropped to 12th position with 17 points after 18 matches.

Elite United beat B.K. Milan 4-2 in the late encounter played on Thursday.

Academy Boys, Elite United opened the scoring through Saikou Janko (14) and Malang Jammeh's brace in the 24 and 43 minutes, while Bakau Kachikally Milan boys scored their two consolation goals in the 45 and 59 minutes of the game.

The result moved Elite United to 3rd position with 26 points, while, B.K. Milan dropped to bottom (14th) position with 15 points after 18 games.

On Friday, Real de Banjul beat Waa Banjul 1-0 in early kickoff.

Cherno Jobe scored the only goal of the game for Real de Banjul with a fine finish in the 44th minute.

The result now moved Real de Banjul to 4th position with 28 points, while Waa Banjul dropped to 6th position with 25 points.

The late game on Friday saw The Gambia Armed Forces forced to a 1-1 draw by struggling Gamtel FC under new head coach Ebou Jarra.

Khaki Boys, GAF took the lead in the 13th minute of the game before Telecommunication Boys, Gamtel restored purity through an own-goal in the 29th minute.

The result dropped The Gambia Armed Forces to 5th position with 27 points, while Gamtel FC moved to second from bottom (13) position with 16 points after 18 games.