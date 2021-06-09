Gambia/Togo: Gambia to Scuffle Togo in 2nd Int'l Friendly Clash Today

The Gambia senior national team will battle it out with Togo in their second international friendly match today, Tuesday in Turkey at 5 p.m.

The Scorpions thumped Niger 2-0 in their first international friendly match played on Saturday, thanks to goals from Abdoulie Jallow and Muhammed Badamosi in the 28th and 93rd minutes of the match respectively.

Coach Tom Saintfiet will assemble a formidable team to secure a win over the Togolese to bag another victory in their international training camp after thumping Niger 2-0 in their first international friendly match.

The international training camp is part of The Gambia's preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.