Tunis/Tunisia — 1,192,895 vaccines were administered, including 841,051 first shots and 351,844 second shots, from the launch of the National jab drive on March 13 until June 7.

According to the recent figures released Tuesday by the Health Ministry, 29,531 jabs were administered on June 7, which coincides with the 87th day of the drive.

2,282,528 people registered on the national vaccination platform evax by June 7.