Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Monastir reported one more COVID-19 related death, taking the death toll to 534 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

34 further infections were recorded, bringing the caseload to 19,751, including 18,275 recoveries.

The region counts 942 active virus carriers, 92 of whom in public and private health facilities, according to the local health directorate's updated report released on Tuesday.