Uganda/South Africa: Big Blows for Bafana Ahead of Uganda Friendly

8 June 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

South Africa have been forced into yet more changes ahead of their friendly international against Uganda on Thursday, having been dealt a heavy blow with the loss of star forward Percy Tau.

Bafana Bafana were already fielding a depleted squad before the withdrawal of Tau after he contracted COVID-19. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena has also pulled out because of the virus, which in term has ruled out his teammate Sipho Mbule, who must self-isolate as a close contact.

The Mamelodi Sundowns trio of Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mosa Lebusa have also pulled out for unspecified reasons.

It means call-ups for the uncapped quartet of Swallows FC centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo, Baroka FC duo Denwin Farmer (centre-back) and Evidence Makgopa (striker), and TS Galaxy's Ethan Brooks (defensive midfielder).

The side will not be led by new coach Hugo Broos, who is in Belgium receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but will instead be marshalled by his assistants Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele.

Revised South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu), Denwin Farmer (Baroka FC), Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Craig Martin (Cape Town City), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)

Forwards: Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Thabiso Kutumela (both Maritzburg United), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

