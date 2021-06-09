Nigeria: Kano Hosts Third Premiere of Covid-19 Inspired Film, 'Unmasked... ' On June 10

9 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

It will feature the premiere of the 105 minutes revealing film, followed by a panel conversation on the theme: 'Rebuilding Primary Healthcare.'

With Lagos and Ibadan having been conquered, the train of the Covid-19 inspired documentary feature, 'UNMASKED: Leadership, Trust and the Covid-19 Pandemic' heads to Kano this week.

The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 10, at the Theater & Performing Arts Theater, Faculty of Communication Complex, Bayero University, Kano New Campus from 10.30 a.m.

It will feature the premiere of the 105 minutes revealing film, followed by a panel conversation on the theme: 'Rebuilding Primary Healthcare.'

As it happened in the other two locations, the Kano event will have as keynote speaker, the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele. The proposed Special Guest of Honour is His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Abubakar ll, Emir of Karaye.

To be moderated by the ace journalist and now media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed, who is also the co-producer and presenter of the film, the proposed discussants in the panel conversation are:

* Isa Sadiq Abubakar - Director, CIDR Kano

* Tijani Hussein - Executive Director, Primary Health Management Board

* Aisha Faruk - Reproductive Health Coordinator, Kano

Directed and produced by the renowned storyteller and content creator, Femi Odugbemi, "Unmasked... " was collaboratively produced by Daria Media and Zuri 24 Media with the support of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and the Macarthur Foundation.

According to Bimbola Amao, Programs Officer at the Daria Media Ltd, "We want 'Unmasked' to become a catalyst for conversations around public health in Nigeria based on the issues raised on the documentary and the shortcomings unmasked by Covid-19. It is our hope that we can motivate collaborative work that can help us begin to build a more functional public health care system."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X