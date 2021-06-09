Cameroon: 24th Edition of the African Women's Handball Championship - Epic Battle Ahead

The top teams on the continent will take part in the competition that kicks off today at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The 24th edition of the African Women's Handball Championship will kick off at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex today. Cameroon will play the opening match against Kenya at 6:00 p.m. It will be a war of favourites given the quality of the teams. Angola are the top favourites of the competition. Angola has won 13 out of 23 editions. The Angolan team won eight consecutive times from 1998 to 2012. Angola won the first of her 13 trophies in 1989 with 22-18 over Côte d'Ivoire. Angola will be out to maintain their supremacy in the tournament. In 2014, Tunisia grabbed the relay baton and defeated the DR Congo in Algeria to win with 23 handballs over the 20 scored by her opponent the DRC. Tunisia is a three-time champion in the years 1974, 76 and 2016.

There is also the DR Congo which is in progression in recent years. The DR Congo finished on the third spot in 2018 and will be seeking to improve on their performance. Senegal who are two times finalists in the last two editions will be out to win the title to make up for the results obtained in handball during the last few years. Congo is coming into the competition as one of the favourites with four trophies in the African Women's Handball Championship. Congo won the titles in 1979, 1981, 1983 and 1985. Nigeria is in group B with host Cameroon and is one time champions of the continental handball event. Nigeria edged Angola in1991 to win the trophy for the first time in the history of the championship.

The Lionesses of Cameroon have not been fortunate enough to win the tournament. Cameroon has played the finals two times against Congo and Côte d'Ivoire but ended up as losers. However, experts believe Cameroon may be among the favourites. During the last edition in 2018 Cameroon finished among the top four teams of the competition. Cameroon won the gold medal in the African Games in 2003. Also playing on home soil may be an advantage for the Lionesses. Cameroon has four participations and may be the outsiders this time around. Cape Verde, Madagascar and Kenya are new comers and will be seeking to have their name written in the book of fame. At the end of the competition, four teams will qualify for the 25th edition of the World Cup in Spain 2021.