Cameroon: Clovis Kamzong Abossolo - Cameroon's Glory Maker

The cyclist from the SNH Velo Club intends to go higher heights as far as the sports discipline is concerned.

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo, the rider from the SNH Velo Club emerged overall winner of the 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon that ended on June 6, 2021. He completed eight laps race of a total distance of 972.7km with the best time of 25h25m09". Clovis Kamzong Abossolo maintained a steady 12 seconds lead away from his runner-up, Andreev Yordan from Bulgaria to cling on to the coveted yellow jersey. He took the lead during the sixth lap between Douala and Kribi (156km) that took place on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Through his determination and endurance he held on till the lap in Yaounde. His performance brought joy in the hearts of the numerous fans that thronged the May 20 Boulevard on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Kamzong Abossolo won the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon for the second time. The first time he won the competition was in 2015. From his performance Kamzong has confirmed his status as Master in Cameroon cycling. Kamzong Abossolo said he was able to make it through team work with the Cameroonian riders. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo was also awarded the blue jersey and trophy for emerging best Cameroonian cyclist in the competition. He said the objective is to prepare for future international competitions like the Tours of Côte d'Ivoire and Congo and the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. He is an example for other youths to follow.