Cameroon: Douala - House Demolished Over Witchcraft Allegations

The house owner is suspected to have bewitched a youth to death in New Town-Douala.

Douala is awash with the story of a lady who is reported to have bewitched a young man to death after soliciting help for the latter over the week-end. Neighbours reportedly went amok and destroyed the residence of the suspect in retaliation. The story goes that the young man whose only name we get as Papule was passing by when the old lady who happens to be a neighbor, called him to help her read a certain phone number as the writing was too small for her to see. The young man did as requested and the lady in gratitude massaged him while thanking him for the service.

Only when the young man got back home the mouth started swelling. He initially thought it was sign of imminent fever and so went to the hospital. But in the hospital, no illness could be detected and so the parents of Papule took him to a traditional medicine man who disclosed that the child had been bewitched by a certain old lady in the quarter he rendered a service to. This is when the young man narrated what transpired between him and the lady. The diviner priest asked that the child should be taken back to the old lady to wash him and it will be over. Only when they went to the lady who hails from Bangangte, she refused to bathe the child claiming she had nothing to do with the child's illness.

By this time the child was already rotting especially around the parts of the body that had been massaged by the lady. Upon insistence from neighbours, the lady finally splashed water on the child chanting some incantations in her vernacular but still did not bathe the child as requested by the diviner priest. The child eventually gave up the ghost the next day and the neighbours who were infuriated by the ordeal, stormed the residence of the suspected witch to wreck vengeance but did not meet her. Before taking her flight, the old lady reportedly placed a charm at the entrance to her house forbidding any one from trespassing.