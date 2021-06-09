Cameroon: Contextualizing Political Actions

Politics, it is said, is a game of interest. Many politicians are known to have reluctantly acknowledged this assertion. But from every indication it remains the underlying principle. The whole issue so to speak, is grabbing power on the ticket of the people and using the people as a safety valve to get rich. Those who have wiggled their way into power want to keep it for good while those struggling to take over will conceive strategies taking advantage of the loopholes created by those in power to unseat them. In democratic setups, getting to power is through the ballot box; elections they say. In Cameroon, since the reintroduction of multiparty politics, political parties have been created in waves. Today the country counts over 300 of them. All have the ambition to get to power. But as fate would have it, all cannot climb to the helm of power at the same time. The interesting thing about these political groupings is that they do not have the same weight. It is probably for this reason that many have decided to form coalitions in order to become strong enough to withstand the force of the ones in power.

Recently a number of parties decided to come together and work surely with the objective of taking over power. This is not the first coalition Cameroon has registered since multiparty politics was ushered in. Coalition is not an affair of opposition parties. In the early hours of renewed multiparty politics, the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM) after winning elections still saw the need to form a coalition in order to consolidate its position. Even though we are talking politics here, the question on many minds remains; how beneficial are political coalitions to the people? Come to think of it, coalitions formed after elections are understood to be a strategy to share power and enjoy the proceeds but what is still to be understood is why political parties should decide to come together at this time where there is nothing in earnest at stake. Well, one could argue that politics is not only played during elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The creation of coalition groups at this point in time is something to raise eyebrows. But if one were to put it under a certain perspective, it could easily be understood those who are into the issue must have been irked by the present socio-political and economic situation of the country. Cameroon is undergoing very trying moments in almost all sectors. There is growing insecurity especially in four of its regions, the Northwest, Southwest, Far North and the East. The real challenge is how to bring back stability in the country. As if that were not enough, employment is seriously threatened with many young people either unemployed or under employed. Government has been struggling to absorb some of them; the private sector too. Unfortunately, the latter remains disturbingly undeveloped. The whole issue in compounded by the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic with all the scars it has and continues to leave on the economy of the country. This, in essence, is the tip of the iceberg within which the country finds itself now. Any political formation worthy of the name must be worried just like any other Cameroonian. The creation of any coalition is assumed to be driven by this pathetic situation. Maybe, those outside think those inside are not doing enough to solve the problems at stake and want to come in with the magic one. They too are playing their role as opposition parties for which they were created. Taking all these into consideration, it would be absurd to form a coalition with any other objective apart from working out a strategy to ensure that the country continues to be on its feet.