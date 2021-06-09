Tanzania: IGP Orders One-Month Operation Across the Country

8 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro has directed a one-month operation across the country to identify loopholes in crimes and criminals.

He said a week-long operation in Dar es Salaam had proved successful after they seized firearms and criminals involved in various incidents.

IGP Sirro said was speaking at a meeting to assess the achievements and challenges of the operation which was held in Dar es Salaam Region.

"We have been very successful, we have caught many firearms and many criminals have been arrested, but I have also spoken to local government chairpersons and all Dar es Salaam ward officials,"

"Today we have completed a one-week operation, tomorrow we will start another one-month operation across the country," he said.

In addition, IGP Sirro said in other regions such as Tarime and Rorya there has been great success.

