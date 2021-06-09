Cameroon/Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Friendly - Another Clash of Giants

After the Lions' victory in the first header, this second encounter scheduled today, June 8, 2021 will be a good occasion for both sides to show their worth.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will today June 8, 2021 face their West African brothers the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Austria. This is within the framework of their second friendly encounter this June. The match is slated for 4 p.m. at the Weiner Neustadt Stadium, the same ground where the Lions got their revenge on the Super Eagles during the first encounter of the double-header friendly meant to make use of the June FIFA window. This first encounter ended on a 1-0 score in favour of the Lions thanks to a 36th minute strike from Fulham's midfielder, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. Cameroon's victory last Friday ended the Super Eagles' three-game unbeaten run against the Indomitable Lions. This clearly shows the tight competitiveness of the duo whose football strength in Africa cannot be undermined. Goalkeeping sensation, Simon Omossola had a great show last Friday guarding the goalpost as a Lion would do with its cubs. With Omossola demonstrating his goalkeeping prowess, it is clear that making the goalkeeping choice for today's encounter will be tough. Fabrice Ondoa was declared injured for the first game but we were hinted that he would show up in the second game. The ball is in the court of coach Antonio Conçeicao to make the right picks for this decisive game. Would he try new players like he did in the previous encounter or clear the stage for veterans? These questions would only be answered when the line-up will be made public.

However, Conçeicao though victorious in the first game has not relented his efforts. He took the boys back to the training fields with the objective of correcting the mistakes of the last game and picking a victory again. A difficult task given that the Nigerian team currently harbours some of the best players in Europe. This is the likes of Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem amongst others. Cameroon could however compensate in today's game with its vibrant midfield and defensive set-up managed by the likes of Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kunde Malong, Fai Collins and Michael Ngadeu capable enough to produce fireworks. Talking during one of their preparatory sessions, Stéphane Bahoken and Kunde Malong said they were preparing today's game in good spirit and with the same motivation. The Lions were expected to have a Covid-19 test yesterday and proceed with their preparations for today's game.