Zimbabwe: For Tino, There's No Place Like Home

AS Warriors forward, Tino Kadewere, delivered an intimate address to Harare City players in the capital yesterday, one thing was evident.

The Olympique Lyon star is emotional, when it comes to the club, which gave him the platform to be noticed by Diambars Academy scouts, who then took him to Europe.

Kadewere is back home for the off-season after his good start to life in French Ligue 1.

And, as usual, he took time to meet with the municipal club, whom his Kadewere Foundation have forged a formal partnership with, which has since seen Harare City receiving playing, and training, kits.

Yesterday, Kadewere brought with him corporate partners, 4 May International, who are dressing the Harare City technical team.

Acting Harare City Mayor, Stewart Mutizwa, who received a replica Lyon jersey from the star, also attended the meeting.

Kadewere explained how Harare City forward, William Manondo, provided transport for him, in his early days at the team.

"William used to give me transport to and from training, and I have so much respect for him," he said.

"When I came to Harare City, I was young and I, obviously, needed help from the senior players.

"Not only William, but I also got a lot of help from other senior players like Martin Vengesayi, and Misheck Mburayi. "But, most of the time, it was Manondo because I didn't have a car and I needed someone to drop me in town and William was always there for me.

"We had a very good squad and we were united, we pushed each other and this is one of the reasons why I always want to help them.

"We always talk with William, he still motivates me to try and do well on the field just like what he used to do when I was still playing here. "He is like a brother to me and I also make sure that I always watch him play. I am really happy that he is doing very well, we all know he is someone who is very talented."

Manondo vividly remembers the last day he partnered with Kadewere before his departure to Europe.

"We played against ZPC Kariba in a league match and we won 2-0," he said.

"Tino and I were on the scoresheet and I can't forget the emotions. We were very close and we always shared a room.

"As a young boy, coming to Harare City, Tino was very humble and he showed some hunger and he always consulted us.

"That is how everyone began to like him.

"We were very close and, up to now, we talk on a daily basis and we are happy seeing him achieve all what he has achieved."

Kadewere said most players fail to reach their full potential because they always think that playing for the heavyweight clubs was the only way to get noticed by foreign clubs.

"I will never forget that I went to Dynamos before I came to Harare City," he said.

"I didn't get the chance there (at Dynamos) but I was welcomed at Harare City.

"They gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent and I eventually attracted scouts so I don't think it's a matter of playing for big clubs but it's how you work on the field of play.

"It doesn't matter which club you are playing for and I really appreciate what Harare City did for me.

"Whenever I come back home, I always make sure that I see the chairman (Alois Masepe), the players and the mayor and discuss how we can all help Harare City."

Kadewere scored 10 goals, and provided three assists, in his debut season with Lyon.

Despite some injury setbacks, he said he was impressed by how things unfolded for him, in his first season.

He helped his team qualify for the UEFA Europa Cup, next season, and he will be playing in this tournament, for the first time.

"I am happy with my first season. I don't want to lie, a lot of people doubted, even myself, I doubted also, that I was going to play that well.

"But, I kept my faith and I believed that God had brought me to that place for a purpose and I worked extra hard.

"I am one person who, barring injuries, always wants to work extra hard.

"I worked hard and it paid off, I then started to get a chance to play and wonders happened, unfortunately, in the second half of the season I got injured.

"I had a terrible injury.

"But, overall, I am happy with my performance, in the first season. I am proud that we managed to qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season.

"Of course, we wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League but Europa Cup also is a great cup, and it's going to be my first time playing in it, and I am looking forward to it."