Zimbabwe: Eagles Cheer Up Two Charity Organisations

EAGLES Golf Association continued with their charity crusade when they donated goods, worth over US$3 000, to the Zimbabwe Albino Association and Kudakwashe Children's Home in Stoneridge, yesterday.

The ZAA will celebrate national Albino Day on Saturday.

Eagles are an association made up of a group of golfers, who play once every second week of the month, at various courses.

They raise funds, through paying membership subscriptions, and donate to the less privileged members of society.

In 2018, they donated a vehicle to the Melfort Old People's Home.

The following year, they chipped in with a relief package to the Cyclone Idai victims, through the Rotary Club of Harare.

Last year, they drilled and donated a borehole in Epworth Ward Two, which has gone a long way, in alleviating water challenges in the community.

During yesterday's visit, Eagles Golf Association chairman, Benjamin Funani, said they were happy they had managed to fulfill their promises, to their targeted beneficiaries.

"We are happy that we have managed to provide the help to the underprivileged members, whom we identified as an association, for this year's charity cause," he said.

"The donations, although small, will go a long way and we are happy with the support we received from our members, who are always happy to see that we do something, for any identified organisation or community.

"We have always been doing some charity work and I hope both beneficiaries are happy and we look forward to continue with this relationship which we have built."

ZAA director, Mercy Maunganidze, said the donations will go a long way in helping their members.

"This is a very kind gesture and it came at the right time as we are going to celebrate national Albino Day this weekend.

"The donations will help us a lot and we are going to make sure they reach the intended destination, that is, the needy.

"There are so many vulnerable members, who are in the rural areas, who cannot afford Sunscreen Lotion and they are the ones we will give first preference.

"I commend you, as Eagles Golf Association, to continue with the good work and not to remember us only but everyone who needs your support," said Maunganidze.

Kudakwashe Children's Home founder, Aunty Rachel Cheu, said they had no mattresses for the kids, and the school fees paid by Eagles for the whole year, had lessened their burden.

"This orphanage caters for 26 disabled kids, who we take care of, and they have several challenges and most of them are in dire need of these diapers, which you brought us.

"We are hopeful that we will continue to have people like you, in our society, who do not focus on their sport only but also think of those who are in need," said Aunty Rachel.

Kudakwashe Children's Home was established in 2015 by Aunty Rachel and they take care, mostly, of disabled children.