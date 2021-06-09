Tunisia: Sfax-Covid-19 - 5 Fatalities, 116 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sfax recorded 5 additional deaths from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing to 1,145 the number of death linked to the pandemic in the region, according to a report published Tuesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

The region has also recorded 116 further cases of infection by the Coronavirus, following the publication of the results of 510 tests which brings to 35,868 the total number of positive cases detected in the region since the outbreak of the epidemic.

According to the same source, the total number of recoveries has increased to 33,937 cases following the recovery of 65 patients.

Besides, 27 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care, 164 are admitted to the COVID-19 department of Hédi Chaker Hospital in Sfax, while 33 people are being treated in private clinics in the region.