Nigeria: SANs Call for Calm Over Security Challenges in South-East

A group, the Concerned Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) of South-east extraction yesterday called for a truce over the security challenges that have recently beset that part of the country.

In a statement signed on behalf of the group by Chief Nnoruka Udechukwu (SAN), it noted with regret the recent killings and destruction of private and public properties, including those of the police and other institutions of state by unknown persons.

The senior lawyers condemned unequivocally the acts of arson and the taking of human lives in the process, stressing that these acts of violence are not supported and cannot be supported by the people of the region.

While commiserating with the families of law enforcement officers, other public servants and private individuals who have lost their loved ones as a result of the recent carnage, the senior advocates insisted that people from that region are peace-loving, law abiding and development-oriented.

The concerned South-east SANs also requested former leaders, including Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Emeka Anyaoku , Pastor Tunde Bakare, Col. Dangiwa Umar (rtd) to jointly, with other well-meaning Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones intervene quickly in the matter.

The group noted that the recent carnage is not representative of the aspirations of the people of the South-east, just as is the case with the other geo-political zones of the country where there have been security challenges.

"It is indeed worrisome that the persons or group of people responsible for the mayhem; where they are from and what their objectives are remain unknown. It is equally worrisome that the management of the crisis unfortunately exhibits double standards with regard to the response of federal security agencies in South-east vis-à-vis other similarly afflicted zones.

"In order to find an immediate resolution and stop further degeneration of the security situation, the concerned south-east SANs hereby call for a truce and immediate cessation of hostilities on all sides to allow for a consideration of the underlying issues and grievances which have led to the recent rise in ethnic or tribal nationalism not only in the southeast but in other parts of the country," the group advised.

The senior lawyers called on those who are destroying public and private properties, especially facilities of law enforcement agencies in the South-east zone to immediately discontinue their actions in order to forestall the slide into a total breakdown of law and order in the zone.

They urged all persons in the South-east to remain law-abiding while calling on the law enforcement agencies to respect the sanctity of life and avoid indiscriminate arrests.

The lawyers called on all parties to embrace dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving the myriad of growing disaffections across the entire country in the interest of peace and unity in the country.

According to the group, all Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions must desist from rhetoric capable of inflaming the situation rather than bringing the desired peace and unity.

It stated that this is with a view to securing a peace agreement which would provide conducive atmosphere for resolving the underlying issues which are currently threatening the survival of the nation.