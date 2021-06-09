Nigeria: House Condemns Alleged Killing of 180 People in Benue, Oyo By Herdsmen

The House of Representatives has condemned the killings of 130 people when gunmen believed to be Fulani mercenaries who invaded Izzi Communities in Ekile and Ijigban Wards in Ado LGA, Benue State.

The House also condemned the invasion of lgangan town in Oyo State in the wee hours of 6th June 2021, by armed bandits which resulted in the deaths of over 50 defenceless indigenes of the town.

The House condemned the callous killings at the resumed plenary yesterday presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Moving the motion, Hon. Ajibola Muraina, expressed serious concern over the invasion by suspected armed bandits, of lgangan Town, Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State, at the wee hours of Saturday, June 5, 2021.

He noted with dismay that the assailants, in their large numbers, invaded the town around 11pm on motorcycles and allegedly opened fire, without any provocation on innocent, defenceless and harmless indigenes.

Muraina noted that as a result of this attack on lgangan town, it was alleged that over 50 harmless indigenes of the town were killed in cold blood, while about 90 others sustained life threatening injuries.

Also, the House has condemned the killing of 130 people when gunmen believed to be Fulani mercenaries invaded Izzi communities in Ekile and Ijigban Wards in Ado LGA, Benue State.

Moving the motion of urgent importance at the plenary yesterday, Hon. Francis Agbo, said the communities invaded are Ndobasi, Ataloga, Odoke, Ndigwe, Ekpufu, all in Ekile Ward, while many Izzi people were also murdered in Obakotor village, in Ijigban Ward.

The lawmaker said the gunmen were believed to have carried out this heinous crime to avenge the killing of one of their own, a prominent Fulani herder known as Alhaji Isa Musa in Ataloga.

Agbo noted that Musa was reportedly killed by four IPOB/ ESN members, while returning from the popular Ndobasi Market in Ekile Ward in February, this year, adding that IPOB publicly claimed responsibility for the act.

He stressed that the Benue State government promptly arrested the culprits and handed them over to the police and they have since been prosecuted and convicted.

Agbo added: "A total number of 130 people were murdered by the Fulani Gunmen and have since been buried while several people are still receiving treatment in the neighboring hospitals. The multi-billion Ndobasi market was razed down and I wept profusely at sighting the carnage unleashed on my beloved people."

Meanwhile, the House has called on the National Emergency Management Agency'(NEMA) to immediately provide emergency relief support to the survivors and families of the deceased victims of boat mishap in Warrah town of Kebbi state.