Nigeria: Senate Panel Indicts 59 MDAs Queried in Auditor General's Report

9 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has indicted 59 out of 114 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) queried by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation in its 2015 report.

The Senate, after the conclusion of the first part of the 2015 Office of Auditor General Report, slated the report for consideration yesterday in the Order Paper, but later deferred the consideration till further notice.

According to the report, 59 MDAs had their queries sustained with recommendations for consideration and approval of the Senate.

In the summary of the report cited by THISDAY, 46 agencies were cleared by the Senate Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

In considering the report, the committee invited all the MDAs queried, out of which 84 made submissions and appeared before the committee to defend the queries raised against them.

The report revealed that 21 MDAs sent written responses to the committee but did not appear before the hearing while seven MDAs made submissions but did not appear before the committee.

The report stated that two of the MDAs reported to the committee that either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) or both were in possession of the original copies of their documents; and therefore, they could not respond or appear before the committee.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X