Nigeria: Senate Panel Indicts 59 MDAs Queried in Auditor General's Report

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has indicted 59 out of 114 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) queried by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation in its 2015 report.

The Senate, after the conclusion of the first part of the 2015 Office of Auditor General Report, slated the report for consideration yesterday in the Order Paper, but later deferred the consideration till further notice.

According to the report, 59 MDAs had their queries sustained with recommendations for consideration and approval of the Senate.

In the summary of the report cited by THISDAY, 46 agencies were cleared by the Senate Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

In considering the report, the committee invited all the MDAs queried, out of which 84 made submissions and appeared before the committee to defend the queries raised against them.

The report revealed that 21 MDAs sent written responses to the committee but did not appear before the hearing while seven MDAs made submissions but did not appear before the committee.

The report stated that two of the MDAs reported to the committee that either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) or both were in possession of the original copies of their documents; and therefore, they could not respond or appear before the committee.