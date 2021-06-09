Gambia: Ex-Diplomat Trains Govt Officials On Diplomatic Practice, Others

Former Gambia High Commissioner to Senegal Ebrima Ousman Ndure, who is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diplomacy and Protocol Consulting on Friday certified 28 government officials in different departments after successfully completing a 5-day training on diplomatic protocol and etiquettes.

At the closing ceremony, CEO Ndure emphasised the importance of the training, adding that it is significant and curial that they organized ongoing training periodically, thereby making good use of their local and international expertise and experience.

"We don't need to go far as we have well experienced Gambians who have retired and are readily able to coach and train our junior officers in the civil service and beyond."

The former high commissioner recalled that when he retired from government, it only took him a month to think out of the box and establish the diplomatic and protocol consulting.

"I have been invited by the Management Development Institute (MDI) to give a three hours training to their students. However, the response I got from the participants was quite interesting, and that I also got information from the African Union that they have expressed interest to train 56 members of each state for a similar training."

He thanked participants for the support towards the success of the event.

Fatou Khan, a participant, who is also principal assistant secretary at the Personnel Management Office expressed gratitude to be part of the second cohorts.

The training, she added, could not have come at a better time considering the ongoing civil service reforms in the country.

"Capacity building is critical to the development of all personnel across the civil service. The training has taught us to adhere to office protocols and best practices. It also enhanced our skills and understanding of what goes on behind planning and organising of official ceremonies, international conferences amongst others."

She thanked CEO Ndure on behalf of the participants for initiating and sharing with them such an important experience in diplomacy, etiquette and protocol.