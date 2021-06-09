Gambia: DLEAG Intercepts 2 Motorbikes With 18 Bags Suspected Cannabis Worth D0.5m

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia (DLEAG) over the weekend intercepted two motorbikes with 18 bags of suspected cannabis, as the fight against drug trafficking and its related issues intensifies, The Point has been reliably informed.

These 18 bags are equivalent to 181 bundles of suspected cannabis and the estimated street-value for a kilo or bundle is D3500. This could be worth D633,500 in total.

The suspects at the time of gathering the report are still at large. Operatives of the DLEAG and other security units in the country are currently on a manhunt with a view to arresting the suspects.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the country's narcotic agency, who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development to The Point, saying: "Operatives of the DLEAG are not leaving any stone unturned with the objectives of making the country free from crimes and other clandestine activities."

Explaining how the incident happened, Saidybah added: "On Sunday 6 June 2021, DLEAG operatives stationed within the West Coast Region (WCR) conducted an undercover operation around the outskirts of Bajiran Border village, in Foni. The operation resulted in the seizure of two motor cycles fully loaded with one hundred and eighty one (181) big bundles and some quantities of suspected cannabis."

"Each of the motorcycles was carrying nine (9) bags filled with suspected cannabis. One of the motorbikes with black in colour is with the registration number: BJL 0356. The other motorbike being red in colour is without a registration number plate."

"Both suspects are currently at large while investigators probing the matter are closely working with the police to identify the owners of the said motorbikes."