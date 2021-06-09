Gambia: SOS Children's Village Youth Empowerment Project Underway in CRR/N

SOS Children's Village-The Gambia Charter four-year youth empowerment project that seeks to provide life skills for vulnerable youth is currently underway in Central River Region north.

The theme for the project is -"Strengthening Social and Economic Resilience of Vulnerable Youth (SERVY) Project". The project was launched in 2019 and implemented by SOS Children Villages The Gambia with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Finland and co-financing by SOS Finland.

The project, which is meant for Lower River and Central River Regions (CRR) of The Gambia, seeks to empower 600 youths including about 160 vulnerable ones in the Kuntaur Local Government Area.

The Sub-Regional Project office is currently hosted by the Kuntaur Area Council Head Office in Wassu.

In a statement shared with this medium, Modou Gassama, social worker cum SERVY regional focal point for CRR north, said the project is meant to increase market-relevant technical skills for vulnerable youth and community structures in the designated regions.

"It is also aimed at involving support to youth to identifying market oriented technical and post-secondary training, link youth with financial support to access market oriented technical training, and access to digital learning tools and resources." He declared.

The project, he added, will also help to train more young people on skills work to ensure they have employment opportunities by providing career counseling and job search support, access to mentorships, internships and apprenticeships, and access to entrepreneurship training to all beneficiaries.

He explained that the project would also improve social and life skills for vulnerable youth and community structures through providing social and life skills training for them.

"It provides advocacy for community as well as ensuring access to information to all beneficiaries on sexual and reproductive health."

